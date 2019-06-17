Hokkaido: Corpse of man wanted for stabbing wife found in forest

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have announced the discovery of the body of a man wanted over the alleged stabbing of his wife in Noboribetsu City earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 17).

On Sunday, a man picking edible plants found the body of Eiji Saito, 62, in a forested area of the town. The body did not exhibit signs of external wounds. Saito had been dead for several days before the discovery.

Police used a fingerprint taken from to confirm it is Saito, who went missing after allegedly stabbing his wife, 57-year-old Noriko, at their residence, located in the Misonocho area, on the morning of June 7.

Noriko remains in serious condition, police said.

Police are now seeking the cause of death of Eiji, who was listed as wanted by police on suspicion of attempted murder.