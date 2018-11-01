 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima: Woman, 78, found murdered in residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 1, 2018

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after a 78-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed at her residence in Kure City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Oct. 31).

At just past 9:00 a.m., the husband of Masako Kamigaki found her collapsed in the kitchen of the residence, located in the Hirotagaya area, with a stab wound to the chest. Officers arriving at the scene concluded that she had died several hours before the discovery.

Prior to the discovery, her husband, who has suffered from an unspecified illness for several years, was on the second floor. The residence was not locked, the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked, and no murder weapon has been located, police said.

A woman, 78, was found murdered in her residence in Kure City on Tuesday (Twitter)

An acquaintance of Kamigaki told the network that they were unaware of any trouble between the victim and another person.

