Hiroshima: Man sought over attempted robbery of convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 5, 2019

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a convenience store in Mihara City early Friday, reports (Oct. 4).

At just past 2:00 a.m., the perpetrator entered the store and thrust a knife before the 63-year-old male manager. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

After the clerk declined the request, the perpetrator bashed him in the head with a crow-bar before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

A man attempted to rob a convenience store in Mihara City early Friday (Twitter)

There were no customers in the store at the time.

Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, the perpetrator was dressed in black work clothes, a camouflage cap and a breathing mask.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

