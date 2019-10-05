Hiroshima: Man sought over attempted robbery of convenience store

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a convenience store in Mihara City early Friday, reports (Oct. 4).

At just past 2:00 a.m., the perpetrator entered the store and thrust a knife before the 63-year-old male manager. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

After the clerk declined the request, the perpetrator bashed him in the head with a crow-bar before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

There were no customers in the store at the time.

Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, the perpetrator was dressed in black work clothes, a camouflage cap and a breathing mask.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.