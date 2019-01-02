Hiroshima: Man, 72, fatally strangles ill wife

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 72-year-old man for fatally strangling his sick wife at their residence in Hiroshima City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 31).

At around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Kunio Matsuoka telephoned police, saying, “I killed my wife.” Officers arriving at the residence, located in Asaminami Ward, found 78-year-old Chiseko collapsed inside a bedroom.

Chiseko was transported to a hospital, but she was later confirmed dead, police said.

Police later arrested Matsuoka on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations, saying that he used both of his hands to strangle Chiseko.

Chiseko suffered from an illness. Meanwhile, Kunio served as her nurse. Police believe the suspect carried out the crime as a result of fatigue brought about by the nursing.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.