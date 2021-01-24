 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima: Male teacher wore wig, makeup in entering women’s bath

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 24, 2021

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly entering a women’s bath at a facility in Fukuyama City early Sunday, reports NHK (Jan. 24).

At just past midnight, Hiroshi Nakaoka, 36, entered the bath while wearing a women’s wig and makeup.

Another bather alerted a staff member who apprehended Nakaoka at the scene.

A man in a wig trespassed into a women’s bath in Fukuyama City early Sunday (Twitter)

Nakaoka teaches at a public high school in Nakaoka. Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing, he admitted to the allegations.

“We are short on details,” a representative of the Hiroshima Prefectural Board of Education said. “But if [the accusations] are factual, we are very sorry and will deal with [the matter] strictly.”

