Himeji City staffer suspended for taking illicit photographs

HYOGO (TR) – The government of Himeji City on Thursday announced the suspension of a staff member after he was fined for taking illicit photographs, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (June 19).

According to the city, the 30-year-old male staff member, assigned to the Bureau of Environment, used his smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up with skirts of three women on trains between October 2018 and February of last year.

On May 28, a summary court ordered the staff member to pay a fine of 400,000 yen. He has since paid that amount.

On Thursday, the city suspended him for six months.