Here’s my number: Civic employee telephoned office 1,800 times seeking severance

AICHI (TR) – He changed his mind.

Police have arrested a civic employee who is suspected of calling the office of his former employer nearly 2,000 times to collect severance pay, reports Fuji News Network (May 20).

Between December 14, 2018 and the next January 7, Akira Hoshino, 34, allegedly placed 26 telephone calls to the Nagoya Probation Office, where he worked until three years ago.

The calls were attempts to collect severance pay. “I have nothing to lose, so I can do anything,” he reportedly said during one call.

Upon his arrest, Hoshino denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about the matter],” he told police.

Hoshino worked at probation office until September 2018. He is now employed in a tourism division at the government office for Gero City, Gifu Prefecture.

“We will take strict action”

Upon his departure from the probation office, he declined his severance pay. However, he changed his mind.

And how.

Police believe he placed a total of around 1,800 calls to the office between December 2018 and April 2020.

Hoshino joined the tourism office on April 1, 2020.

“We sincerely regret and deeply apologize for the severe loss of public trust that goes with a a civil servant violating the law,” a representative of Gero City said. “After confirming the facts [of the case], we will take strict action.”