He said, she said: Rapper, girlfriend deny possessing marijuana at hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old rapper and his girlfriend over the alleged possession of marijuana, which each suspect claims is property of the other, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 6).

On September 4, police found Ichiya Matsuzawa, who performs under the name Amateras, and his girlfriend, a 36-year-old Cambodian national, to be in possession of 53 grams of marijuana — valued at around 300,000 yen — on a table of a room of a hotel in Shinjuku Ward.

According to police, Matsuzawa denies the allegations. “It belongs to her,” the suspect was quoted. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, who is a model, told police, “It is his.”

Prior to the discovery, the couple ordered room service. When an employee of the hotel delivered the order, they noticed an unusual odor and tipped off police.

Born in Italy and educated at Keio University, Matsuzawa is known as the “Bourgeois Rapper,” claims evening tabloid Nikkan Gendai (Sept. 7). His debut album was released in May.