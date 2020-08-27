 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Harajuku beautician accused of molesting woman in Meguro

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 27, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old male beautician over the alleged molestation of a woman in Meguro Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 26).

At around midnight on June 10, Toranosuke Yaegashi allegedly allegedly grabbed the left shoulder of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she walked on a road in the Senzoku area.

The suspect then probed his fingers inside her underwear and fondled her chest.

Toranosuke Yaegashi (Twitter)

Upon his arrest, Yaegashi admitted to the allegations. “I have a sense of curiosity about touching the chest of a woman with whom I am not acquainted,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Yaegashi became a person of interest for police after security camera footage showed him following the woman after she exited a railway station prior to the incident.

Yaegashi is employed at a beauty salon in the Harajuku area of Shibuya Ward.

