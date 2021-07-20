Hairdresser accused of raping woman inside Nakano karaoke parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male hairdresser over the alleged rape of a woman in Nakano Ward last month, reports Fuji News Network (July 19).

On June 22, Kaito Kawashima, 21, allegedly trespassed into a private room of a karaoke parlor where the woman, aged in her 20s, was passed out. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Kawashima declined to comment. “I have nothing to say without a lawyer,” he said.

According to police, the attack took place over a 30-minute period, during which time the woman attempted to fend off the suspect and screamed for help.

Kawashima then fled. Police later arriving at the scene found him sleeping inside another room of the parlor.