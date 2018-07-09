Gunma police again seek help of public over disappearance of girl

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police on Saturday once again sought the help of the public in obtaining information that may lead to the resolution of the disappearance of Yukari Yokoyama, who went missing in Ota City more than two decades ago, reports TBS News (July 7).

At the Aeon Mall in Ota, police handed out flyers with information about Yokoyama, who is believed to have been abducted from a pachinko parlor on July 7, 1996. At some point, she became separated from her parents and was never seen again.

An examination of security camera footage revealed a man in sunglasses and a black hat perusing the aisles of machines over a 15-minute period without playing. Standing at 158 centimeters tall, the man is shown with Yukari at one point. He was believed to have been in his 30s at the time.

Police regularly hand out the flyers, which show an artist’s drawing of how Yukari could look today, on or near the anniversary of her disappearance at rail stations and shopping centers. Also provided are still images of the security camera footage showing the suspect. A total of 44,500 flyers were produced this year.

A reward of 6 million yen is being offered by a gaming association for information connected to the case. Police have received 4,443 tips through June, but none has led to a resolution.

Persons with information on the case are urged to call the Ota Police Station at 0276-33-0110.