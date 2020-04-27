Gunma: Man’s wife accused in assault of his girlfriend’s son who died

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old woman over the alleged assault of the 4-year-old son of his former girlfriend. The boy later died, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 26).

According to police, Chinatsu Muto, of no known occupation, allegedly slapped Shuga Tsuchiya in the face in the middle of April.

The Takasaki Police Station did not reveal whether Chinatsu admits to the allegations.

Shuga arrived at a medical institution in Takasaki City on April 22. He was confirmed dead due to a subdural hematoma at 4:05 a.m. the following day.

An examination of the boy’s body showed bruises in more than 20 locations.

Last week, police accused Satomi Tsuchiya, the 25-year-old mother of Shuga, and her former boyfriend, Kazuki Muto, 27, of assaulting the boy in February and early April. Chinatsu is Kazuki’s wife.

“I had stress due to parenting,” Tsuchiya was previously quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Satomi registered her pregnancy with the city in December, 2015. After concealing the pregnancy from her family, she gave birth to Shuga in April, 2016.

Satomi initially lived at the residence of her parents. She then moved several times, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 25).

Police previously said that Tsuchiya took care of the boy while his mother was at work. It is not known when his relationship with Satomi ended.

According to the government of Takasaki City, a staff member examined Shuga last August. At that time, he had no bruises.