Gunma: Woman, ex-boyfriend accused of abusing son who later died

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 25-year-old woman and her former boyfriend for allegedly abusing her 4-year-old son, who later died, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 23).

According to police, Shuga Tsuchiya arrived at a medical institution on Wednesday. He was confirmed dead due to a subdural hematoma at 4:05 a.m. on Thursday.

An examination of the boy’s body showed a number of bruises, some of which seemed old while others appeared new.

“In what was likely [the result of] child abuse, the boy was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state,” the Takasaki Police Station said.

Police later accused his mother, Satomi Tsuchiya, and her boyfriend, Kazuki Muto, 27, of assaulting the boy at their residence in Takasaki City.

“I had stress due to parenting”

Muto allegedly beat Shuga in the abdomen in early April. Meanwhile, Tsuchiya allegedly struck the boy in the face in late February.

“I had stress due to parenting,” Tsuchiya was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Muto took care of the boy while his mother was at work.

According to the government of Takasaki City, a staff member examined Shuga last August. At that time, he had no bruises, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 24).

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.