Gunma: Man, 34, accused of stabbing father at ryokan

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion for allegedly stabbing his father at a ryokan inn operated by the victim in the town of Minakami, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 1).

At around midnight on Sunday, Masato Tamura allegedly used a knife to stab his father, 59-year-old Takayuki, in the head, neck and abdomen at the Minakami Sarugakyo Onsen.

Takayuki sustained serious injuries, but his condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect and his father live at the inn. After the incident, another relative tipped off emergency services.

Officers arriving at the scene found the clothing of Tamura, who works at the inn, to be covered in blood. After questioning, he was accused of attempted murder.

The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.