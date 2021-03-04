Gunma: 2 yakuza shot in fight in Isesaki

GUNMA (TR) – Two members of a criminal syndicate were shot during a fight in Isesaki City on Thursday, police said, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 4).

At around 5:00 p.m., a hospital in Ota City tipped off police about the victims, who were brought to the facility. “[Two of them] appear to have been shot,” the caller said.

One victim (48) had been shot in the face and another (27) in the left shoulder. The third victim (30) had been hit by a car, the Ota Police Station said.

The three victims, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening, are members of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

At around 3:35 p.m. that same day, the Isesaki Police Station received a report about “what seems to have been a fight” at an intersection in the Honmachi area of Isesaki.

Officers arriving at the intersection found none of the combatants present. However, shoes, car parts and an aluminum baseball bat were strewn about. As well, tire skid marks and blood were on the pavement.

Based on witness accounts, police believe that the incident involved around 10 people and up to five vehicles. Afterward, the victims were brought to the hospital.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.