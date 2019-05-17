Ginza hostess accused of tax evasion

CHIBA (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has accused a mama-san of a high-end hostess club in Chuo Ward’s ritzy Ginza district of evading nearly 70 million yen in taxes, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 15).

According to the bureau, whose complaint was received by Chiba District Public Prosecutor’s Office, hostess Noriko Aoki, 38, concealed about 286 million yen income between 2012 and 2017 through a temporary employment agency she also runs.

In concealing the income, Aoki, who uses the first name Chihiro for work, enlisted Fumihiko Amano, 47, a certified tax accountant whose office is located in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

The temporary agency is Double Five, located in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. For her work as a hostess, Aoki dispatched herself through the agency to the club. Her salary for the club then came through the agency.

Aoki instructed Amano, who has also been accused in the case, to file tax returns that showed the agency was operating at a loss. All told, she evaded 67 million yen in taxes, the bureau said.

“I completed revised tax returns and made the necessary payments as instructed by the authorities,” a representative for Aoki was quoted by the paper. “I will try to file the appropriate tax returns from now on.”