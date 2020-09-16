Gifu: Woman, 77, suspected of strangling husband before attempting suicide

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police suspect that a 77-year-old woman strangled her husband before attempting suicide at their residence in Motosu City, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 16).

At around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, a relative of the couple alerted to the residence, located in the Kamimakuwa. “A man is dead, his wife is collapsed,” the female caller said.

Officers arriving at a first-floor bedroom found Eiichi Fukuda, 83, lying face-up atop a bed with marks consistent with strangulation, possibly made by a rope, around his neck. He was later confirmed dead.

Officers also found Fukuda’s wife collapsed in the living room. “I took medicine,” she told emergency personnel. She is now receiving medical care. Her condition is not considered life-threatening.

Given that the interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked, police believe Fukuda’s wife strangled him before she attempted to take her life.

Police plan to question the wife about the matter when she recovers.