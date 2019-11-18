 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gifu: Man’s corpse with stab wound found in mountains

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 18, 2019

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police launched an investiation after the discovery of a man’s corpse in a mountainous area of Nakatsugawa City on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 18).

At around 2:15 p.m., a male hiker reported the discovery of the body near the border with Nagano Prefecture on Mount Ena.

According to police, the man is believed to be in his 30s or 40s. His body, clothed in a jacket, had suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest.

A man’s corpse was found in a mountainous area of Nakatsugawa City on Saturday (Twitter)

A fruit knife was found dropped nearby. As well, a wallet in the man’s possession contained 60,000 yen in cash, polic said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.

