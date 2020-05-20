Gang of 4 youths accused of tying up, robbing woman in Ota

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of four male youths over the alleged robbery of a woman at her residence in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 20).

At around 3:45 a.m. on March 8, the youths gained access to the residence, located in the Shinkamata area, by using a concrete block to smash a window on the first floor.

They then allegedly tied up the arms and legs of the woman, 63, and gagged her mouth with tape before taking 16,000 yen in cash.

The woman suffered broken ribs in the incident, police said.

All four of the suspects admit to the allegations. “I wanted money,” one of the suspects was quoted.

According to police, three of the youths are 16, while the fourth, the ringleader, is 17. The ringleader recruited the others by posting a message about “underground part-time” work on Twitter.

The 16-year-old youths have already been referred to a family court, police said, according to TV Asahi (May 20).

Police are now investigating whether the suspects were plotting other crimes.