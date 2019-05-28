Fukuoka: Woman accused of killing father by setting fire to residence

FUKUOKA (TR) – A 35-year-old woman killed her father by setting fire to their residence in Fukuoka City’s Minami Ward earlier this month, police said on Monday, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (May 27).

At around 12:30 a.m. on May 21, Reiko Kinoshita, of no known occupation, ignited a gas-like liquid after spraying it around the bedroom of her father, 71-year-old Keiichi, on the first floor of the residence as he slept.

Keiichi perished in the subsequent blaze, which burned nearly the entire structure to the ground.

Kinoshita, who has been accused of arson in an inhabited building and murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

In addition to her father, the suspect shared the residence with her mother, who managed to escape the fire with burns to her upper body.

After the incident, the suspect tipped off the fire department. In speaking with police arriving at the scene, she admitted to the crime.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.