Fukuoka: ‘Snack’ bar accused of employing 16-year-old girl

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have busted a speciality hostess club in Iizuka City over the alleged employment of a minor last year, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 8).

Last May, Takumi Honda allegedly employed a girl, then 16, at the “snack” bar he manages. Police further allege that the establishment was operating without a proper licenses between April and July.

Police seized several dresses, high-heeled shoes and bottles of alcohol during a search of the bar.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Law Regulating Adul Entertainment Businesses, Honda admitted to the allegations.

The matter emerged while police investigated another matter involving the girl. During the investigation, police found videos shot inside the bar on her mobile telephone.

In another case, police have arrested a man and woman behind another snack in Iizuka for operating without a proper license. Police believe revenue from the bar funds organized crime.