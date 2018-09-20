Fukuoka police: Woman gave birth at hotel, left infant at Don Quijote

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of a woman who is suspected of giving birth at a hotel in Kitakyushu City on Tuesday before leaving the infant at a discount department store several hundred meters away, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 19).

At around 5:45 p.m., tipped off police about “the sound of an infant” at Don Quijote in Kokurakita Ward. According to police, the newborn girl was found atop some towels.

The infant was transported to a hospital. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

About 30 minutes before, police were tipped off by an employee at a hotel located about 250 meters away. “There are signs that a baby was born [inside a room],” said the employee.

Police believe that the child born in the hotel is the same one found at Don Quijote. The case is being treated as abandonment by a guardian.