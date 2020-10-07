Fukuoka: Man who fled police during raid captured 5 hours later

FUKUOKA (TR) – A 36-year-old man who fled police during a search of his residence in Date City on Tuesday was captured later that day, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 6).

At around 7:40 a.m., six investigators with the Miyagi Prefectural Police entered the residence of Hiroyuki Abe as a part of an investigation into the sale of kakuseizai, or stimulant

drugs.

However, Abe fled through a window while barefoot. Miyagi police then mobilizes 280 officers to locate him.

About five hours later, at around 1:20 p.m., police located Abe in the company of a woman at a lodge in Shiroishi City, Miyagi about 20 kilometers from the residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, Abe denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect said.

A vehicle was found near the lodge. Police suspect that the woman assisted Abe during his time on the run.

Regarding the suspect’s escape, Miyagi Prefectural Police said, “We will strive to prevent a recurrence and restore trust [with the public].”