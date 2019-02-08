 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukuoka: Girl, 16, accused of extorting sugar daddy over illicit photo

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 8, 2019

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 16-year-old girl over the alleged extortion of a man with whom she used as a sugar daddy, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 6).

On January 8, the girl, a first-year high school student, allegedly extorted the man, 29, out of 40,000 yen inside a restaurant in Kurume City after she caught him taking tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of her under the table.

According to police, the girl met the victim via a deai-kei matchmaking application in which they agreed to engage in a relationship known as papakatsu, whereby a man pays a girl to accompany him on dates.

“I thought it was just a papakatsu [arrangement], but after the tosatsu footage, I extorted money [from him],” the girl was quoted by police.

After the incident, the girl sent him a message in which she demanded an additional 150,000 yen. He then declined the demand.

