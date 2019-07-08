Fukuoka: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of woman’s corpse in residence

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man after the discovery of the corpse of his mother at their apartment in Fukuoka City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 6).

On July 6, police accused Atsumi Yanai, of no known occupation, of leaving the corpse of his mother, 94-year-old Kikue, inside their unit, located in Sawara Ward, after her death.

Yanai, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Sawara Police Station.

On July 5, a representative of the management company for the building contacted police. “For two to three weeks, residents have been complaining about a foul smell.” Officers then visited the unit and made the discovery.

According to police, the suspect began living with his mother at the unit about two years ago. As recently as May, Kikue was seen cleaning outside.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause and approximate time of death.