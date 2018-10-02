Fukuoka: Elderly man fatally stabbed in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police plan to question a man who was injured in a traffic accident that took place after the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in Kitakyushu City’s Kokuraminami Ward on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 1).

At around 12:15 p.m., police were tipped off about a man who had been stabbed at a residence. Officers from the Kokuraminami Police Station arriving at the scene found Chikara Ikemoto, 71, collapsed near the entrance of his residence with a 14-centimeter-long knife protruding from his abdomen.

Ikemoto was confirmed dead at a hospital about three hours later, police said.

A man who is believed to be a neighbor of Ikemoto fled the scene by vehicle at some point after the stabbing. He was then involved in a rear-end collision involving a truck in the town of Kanda about 14 kilometers away, police said.

Police plan to question the man, who suffered unspecified injuries in the accident, about the stabbing incident after he receives medical treatment.