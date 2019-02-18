Fukuoka: Court staffer accused of paying high school girl for sex

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old male staff member of a family court for allegedly paying a high school girl for sex last year, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 16).

At around 1:00 p.m. on September 14, Yoshitaka Iwaki allegedly paid the girl, then 16, more than 20,000 yen to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a hotel in Fukuoka City while knowing she was a minor.

Iwaki, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, denies the allegations. “I went to the hotel, but I did not engage in acts deemed obscene,” the suspect was quoted by the Tobata Police Station.

According to police, Iwaki go to know the girl through Twitter. The suspect became a person of interest for police after officers began examining her account.