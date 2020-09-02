Fukuoka: Boy, 15, fatally stabbed woman after ‘rejected sexual advances’

FUKUOKA (TR) – A boy in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Fukuoka City last week says he carried out the act after she denied him sexually, investigative sources have revealed, reports Television Nishinippon (Sept. 1).

According to the sources, the boy, a 15-year-old middle school student, has admitted to stabbing Misato Yoshimatsu, 21, at mall Markis Fukuoka Momochi in Chuo Ward on August 28.

“I stabbed her after she rejected my sexual advances,” said the boy, who was not acquainted with the victim.

At around 7:30 p.m. that day, police received a report about a man wielding a knife. At around that time, Yoshimitsu, a resident of Minami Ward, was found collapsed and bleeding inside a first-floor women’s restroom.

Yoshimatsu, who had suffered stab wounds to multiple parts of her upper body, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

The victim had wounds to her hands, which have led police to believe that she attempted to fend off an attack. The cause of death was shock due to loss of blood.

Two knives

Officers arriving at the scene apprehended the boy, who was in possession of two knives, including one with a blade measuring 18.5 centimeters in length. On Sunday, police sent him to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

A DNA analysis conducted on blood found one of the knives proved to be a match for Yoshimitsu, the sources said.

Based on evidence at the mall, including bloodstains on the floor of the women’s restroom, the boy is believed to have attacked Yoshimitsu inside.

Security camera footage

In security camera footage shot at the mall, the boy is seen leaving the restroom and assaulting a 6-year-old girl. In the footage, he jumps atop her while wielding a knife, which he later points at her 39-year-old mother.

A male shopper and at least one security guard stopped the boy. The girl was unharmed.

The day before the incident, the boy disappeared from a rehabilitation facility for offenders in Fukuoka Prefecture. Before that, he was staying at a juvenile detention center.