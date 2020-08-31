Boy, 15, apprehended over fatal stabbing of woman suspected in second attack

FUKUOKA (TR) – A 15-year-old boy in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a shopping mall in Fukuoka City last week is suspected in a second attack that took place minutes later, police have revealed, reports NHK (Aug. 30).

At around 7:30 p.m. on August 28, police received a report about a man wielding a knife at mall Markis Fukuoka Momochi, located in Chuo Ward.

At around that time, Misato Yoshimatsu, a 21-year-old resident of Minami Ward, was found collapsed and bleeding inside a first-floor women’s restroom.

Yoshimatsu, who had suffered stab wounds to multiple parts of her upper body, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Officers arriving at the scene apprehended the boy, who was in possession of a bloodstained knife. On Sunday, police sent him to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

“I stabbed the woman,” the boy was quoted. He was not acquainted with the woman. He also admitted to possessing the knife, police said.

6-year-old girl

In the latest development, investigative sources have revealed that the boy is suspected of attacking a 6-year-old girl after stabbing Yoshimitsu.

In security camera footage shot at the mall, the boy is seen leaving the toilet and assaulting the girl. In the footage, he jumps atop her while wielding the knife.

A male shopper and at least one security guard stopped the boy. The girl was unharmed, the sources said.

Police are investigating whether the boy was attacking shoppers in the mall at random or attempted to take the girl hostage to escape.