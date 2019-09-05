Fukui: Woman accused of murdering daughter; husband found hanged

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after a female civic employee’s daughter and husband were found dead at their residence in the town of Eiheiji, reports TBS News (Sept. 5).

On Tuesday, officers responding to a distress call placed by Yoko Nakagawa arrived at the scene and found her daughter, 13-year-old Maki, collapsed face-down on the first floor of the residence with a rope around her neck.

Meanwhile, her father, 45-year-old Makoto, was discovered hanged on the second floor. Both persons were confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Officers later accused Yoko, an employee at the government of nearby Katsuyama City, of working with Makoto to fatally strangle their daughter on Monday.

During questioning, Yoko suggested that she and her husband killed their daughter and planned to kill themselves.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.