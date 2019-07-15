Fukui: Woman, 54, lived with corpse of mother for up to 3 months

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman after the discovery of the corpse of her mother at their residence in Fukui City, reports TBS News (July 15).

On Saturday, officers working off a tip found the partially skeletal body of Reiko Nakatani, 81, inside the first-floor living room of the residence, located in the Takagichuo area.

The body did not exhibit signs of external wounds. Reiko is believed to have died between two and three months before, police said.

Officers later accused her daughter, nurse Kaori Nakatani, of abandoning a corpse. “I knew [she] died,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the discovery, a neighbor contacted a support center for the elderly after not seeing Reiko over an extended period. A staff member from the center and police later visited the residence.

Police are now seeking the cause of death.