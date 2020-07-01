Fukui: Stab-riddled corpse of cram school teacher found at dam

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have confirmed that a body found

at a dam in Sakai City this week is that of a male cram school teacher, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a fisherman at the Ryugahana Dam alerted police after finding the body floating on the surface of the water.

The body was clothed in a short-sleeve shirt, pants and shoes. However, no personal articles were found at the scene.

The upper body of the man had received several stab wounds, with at least one reaching a lung. He had been dead for several days, police said.

Police later confirmed the body is that of Takahiro Aoyagi, a 40-year-old resident of Fukui City. He worked as a teacher for a company that operates cram schools, reports the Mainichi

Shimbun (June 30).

Aoyagi lived alone. Several days before the discovery, his father reported him missing.

As of now, the case is being treated as abandoning a corpse. However, it is expected that the investigation will develop into a murder case.