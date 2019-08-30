Flash player: Student used penlight to expose self to woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male vocational student for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in Higashi-yamato City last month, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 30).

On July 21, Daiki Tanaka revealed his lower body to the woman, a university student, as she commuted home on a road.

Tanaka, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. “I did it to release stress,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to carrying out the crime, Tanaka approached the woman from behind. He then used a penlight to illuminate his genital area.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was behind about 20 other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.