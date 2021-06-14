 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Female manager of Osaka karaoke parlor found dead inside

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 14, 2021

OSAKA (TR) – The female manager of a karaoke parlor in Osaka City’s Kita Ward was found inside the premises on Monday.

The case is being treated as murder, police said, reports Kansai TV (June 14).

At around 10:45 a.m., emergency services received a distress call from a visitor to Karaoke Pub Goma-chan in Tenjinbashi. “A young woman is collapsed,” the caller said.

A woman was found dead inside the karaoke parlor she manages on Monday (Twitter)

Emergency personnel arriving at the parlor found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, with stab wounds over her body. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The parlor is located on the fifth floor of a multi-tenant building about 100 meters from JR Temma Station.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the woman.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

