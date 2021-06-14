Female manager of Osaka karaoke parlor found dead inside

OSAKA (TR) – The female manager of a karaoke parlor in Osaka City’s Kita Ward was found inside the premises on Monday.

The case is being treated as murder, police said, reports Kansai TV (June 14).

At around 10:45 a.m., emergency services received a distress call from a visitor to Karaoke Pub Goma-chan in Tenjinbashi. “A young woman is collapsed,” the caller said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the parlor found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, with stab wounds over her body. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The parlor is located on the fifth floor of a multi-tenant building about 100 meters from JR Temma Station.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the woman.