Fast and furious: Hokkaido drifter caught on camera

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle caught on camera undertaking so-called “drift” driving in Hakodate City early Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (July 8).

The footage showed the white sedan driving at high speed in circles at an intersection surrounded by bars, restaurants and other businesses at around 1:00 a.m.

In making the loops, the rear wheels of the vehicle skid into the turns, making them appear to “drift.” During the maneuvers, the vehicle circles around one taxi.

“It was a bit scary because it was at the end of the sidewalk,” said the man who shot the footage.

The following day, police observed skid marks on the pavement. The whereabouts of the driver are being sought on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act.