Fashion show producer Etienne Russo, Russian model accused of smuggling liquid marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Etienne Russo, who is a famous producer of fashion shows, and a female Russian model were prosecuted last week over the alleged smuggling of liquid marijuana, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 22).

On November 30, a Japan Customs official at Narita International Airport found the luggage of Russo, a 61-year-old Italian national, and the 28-year-old model, who was not named, to be containing marijuana in liquefied form.

According to the Kanto Narcotics Control Department, Russo came to Japan from Los Angeles to participate in a fashion show for European luxury goods company Dior. Russo and the Russian model were staying in the same hotel room in the capital.

The department did not divulge whether Russo or the Russian model admit to the allegations.

Russo heads the production firm Villa Eugenie. In addition to Dior, he has produced shows for brands Hermes and Dries Van Noten.

Liquid marijuana, which is a concentrated form of the drug, can be used legally outside of Japan. Since 2016, there has been a jump in the number of persons attempting to smuggle the substance into Japan, where it is banned, the department said.