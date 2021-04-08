Executive accused of molesting underling ‘thought she liked’ him

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a corporate executive over the alleged molestation of a female underling last year, reports Nippon News Network (April 8).

Last September, Akihiro Hamabe, 35, allegedly fondled the buttocks and chest of the woman, aged in her 30s, during an inspection of fire fighting equipment inside a utility room at an apartment building in Edogawa Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Hamabe admitted to the allegations. “I did this at least 20 times, but no more than 30,” he said.

The alleged sexual abuse started last July. During inspections and while inside a vehicle, Yamabe repeatedly targeted the woman.

“I mistakenly thought that [she] liked me,” the suspect also told police.