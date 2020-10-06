Ex-Yamato employee in custody after stabbing leaves 1 dead, another injured

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested a former employee of Yamato Transport Co. after a stabbing incident at a distribution center in Kobe City on Tuesday left one employee dead and another injured, reports TBS News (Oct. 6).

According to police, the suspect is 46-year-old Shinichi Kakei.

At around 4:20 a.m., police were alerted to the takkyubin company’s Kobe Kita Suzurandai Center. “There are screams from a person being stabbed,” the caller said while adding that the assailant was dismissed from his post the day before.

Officers arriving at the scene found a woman, aged in her 40s, with a knife plunged into her abdomen. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a male employee suffered a cut to his left hand. He received treatment at a hospital for an injury considered minor, the Kobe-Kita Police Station.



Rammed a patrol car

After the incident, Kakei fled the scene with his vehicle. On a road near the distribution center, he later rammed his vehicle into a patrol car. The officer inside the vehicle was not hurt.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a

government official, Kakei said, “After stabbing those people and doing a lot of other things, I thought I would be arrested no matter what. So I rammed the police car.”

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.