 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ex-yakuza boss nabbed for stimulant drugs held in station locker

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 18, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former boss in a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs contained inside a railway locker in Taito Ward, reports (Sept. 17).

On August 26, Tomiyoshi Fujimori, a 68-year-old former boss in a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly possessed 200 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, taken from a coin-operated locker at JR Okachimachi Station.

The contraband has a street value of 12 million yen, police said.

Fujimori denies the allegations. “I didn’t know [it was drugs],” the suspect was quoted by police. Another man has also been arrested in the case.

Tomiyoshi Fujimori is a former boss in the Sumiyoshi-kai (Twitter)

According to police, the pair visited the station by car. Fujimori then left the locker after removing a bag containing the drugs.

After an officer confronted Fujimori, the illegal drugs were discovered.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »