Ex-yakuza boss nabbed for stimulant drugs held in station locker

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former boss in a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs contained inside a railway locker in Taito Ward, reports (Sept. 17).

On August 26, Tomiyoshi Fujimori, a 68-year-old former boss in a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly possessed 200 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, taken from a coin-operated locker at JR Okachimachi Station.

The contraband has a street value of 12 million yen, police said.

Fujimori denies the allegations. “I didn’t know [it was drugs],” the suspect was quoted by police. Another man has also been arrested in the case.

According to police, the pair visited the station by car. Fujimori then left the locker after removing a bag containing the drugs.

After an officer confronted Fujimori, the illegal drugs were discovered.