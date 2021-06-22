Ex-welfare facility staff member accused of sexually abusing disabled boys

HYOGO (TR) – A former staff member at a welfare facility for disabled children in custody for sexually abusing two boys has been accused in a third case, police have revealed, reports NHK (June 21).

In the third case, Kazunari Miyazaki, 34, allegedly carried out obscene acts on the boy, then 11, during an excursion for the facility that then employed him on August 20 and 21, 2019.

Police further allege that Miyazaki filmed the acts, including the touching of the lower body of the boy, who suffers from a mental disability, with his smartphone.

Miyazaki lives in Himeji City. The welfare facility provides daycare services for disabled children.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault and violating the anti-child pornography law, Miyazaki admitted to the allegations, police said.

“It happened to me too”

Miyazaki has already been prosecuted for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy from the facility in May. He was also arrested for molesting another boy five years ago, when the victim was 14 years old.

After Miyazaki was arrested over those two incidents, the third case emerged. “It happened to me too,” the third boy told a current staff member.

Police are continuing the investigation, including into whether there are more victims.