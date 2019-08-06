Ex-teacher accused of uploading child pornography

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former teacher in Hokkaido Prefecture over the alleged upload of child pornography to the internet earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 5).

In March, Yuya Doi, then a guidance counselor at a public high school, allegedly used file-sharing software to upload of an obscene film of an underage girl.

Doi, who has been accused of violating the anti-child pornography law, admits to the allegations. “I did it for my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I retired from the faculty because of the investigation.”

Police also found the suspect to be in possession of 18 obscene films showing underage girls on a personal computer.