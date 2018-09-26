Ex-taxi driver robs current cabbie in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former taxi driver over the alleged robbery of a current cabbie earlier this month, reports TBS News (Sept. 26).

On September 9, Yasuhide Miyakoshi, 45, entered the cab of a female driver in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward. Upon the cab’s arrival in Nakano Ward, the suspect pulled out a knife.

After taking about 20,000 yen in cash from the driver, he ordered her to return to Kabukicho. The suspect also evaded paying the fare of 17,500 yen, according to police.

“I target female or frail-looking male drivers,” Miyakoshi told police in admitting to the allegations.

After the incident, an employee at a manga kissa coffee shop in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward summoned police to the establishment after a customer, later identified as Miyakoshi, was unable to pay his bill, which covered expenses over a three-day period.

During questioning about the bill, the robbery in Kabukicho surfaced, police said.