Ex-sumo wrestler accused of swindling woman met online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former sumo wrestler over the alleged swindle of a woman he met online, reports TBS News (Apr. 23).

Over January and February, Hisao Akimoto, 54, allegedly defrauded the woman, aged in her 40s, out of 1.1 million yen.

“I need you to lend me money because I lost my wallet,” he is reportedly told her in carrying out the ruse.

Akimoto, who lives in Morioka City, Iwate Prefecture, met the woman on a so-called “konkatsu” app that aims to connect persons seeking marriage. Police did not reveal whether the suspecet admits to the allegations.

Akimoto made his sumo debut in 1984. He retired the following year.

The arrest is at least Akimoto’s third. In 2009, he was accused of marriage fraud. He was also accused of defrauding another woman, aged in her 40s, out of 500,000 yen this past March.