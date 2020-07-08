Ex-sex parlor employee targeted former boss in ¥8 million robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a former employee of a sex parlor, over the alleged robbery of a man in Koto Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 6).

At around 3:20 a.m. on May 9, Shun Endo, 26, Mikuto Watanabe, 22, and the third suspect allegedly broke into the residence of the man, 27, and bound his limbs.

After assaulting the victim, the trio fled with around 2.18 million yen in cash and 42 items, including at least one wristwatch, valued at about 5.73 million yen.

The victim suffered injuries to his neck and back, the Fukagawa Police Station said.

All three suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Endo currently works in the construction industry. However, until last December he worked for the victim at a kyabakura hostess club.

According to police, Endo and the man got into a dispute over payment of money. However, the man told police that the amount had been paid.