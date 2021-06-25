Ex-police chief not prosecuted over drunken theft of 5 rolls of toilet paper

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of the former chief of the Fukaya Police Station over the alleged theft of toilet paper last month, reports TBS News (June 3).

On May 29, Takashi Tanaka, 60, allegedly stole five rolls of toilet paper — valued at around 170 yen — from a toilet inside a shopping mall near JR Konosu Station.

Earlier this month, Tanaka was handed a one-month pay cut. However, he resigned from his post the same day.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Tanaka.

“Based on the results of an examination into the severity of the crime and the circumstances afterward, prosecution was postponed,” prosecutors said.

The incident occurred while Tanaka was returning to his official residence in Konosu City after drinking at his private home and a convenience store parking lot, police said previously.

“I have a chronic illness,” Tanaka told police. “So after drinking I became worried about when I would return home and stole [the paper] for my own use.”

Investigators searched Tanaka’s residence and found 13 rolls of toilet paper from the shopping mall toilet.