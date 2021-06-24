Ex-nurse at senior home in Osaka admits to drugging, raping female colleagues

OSAKA (TR) – A former nurse at a senior home in Osaka City has been accused of drugging and raping several female colleagues, police have revealed, reports NHK (June 23).

Between September 2018 and last August, Shigeyuki Kobashi, 50, is alleged to have mixed sleeping powder into a drink consumed by three female colleagues, all aged in their 20s, while on duty.

Police further allege that he sexually assaulted two of them while they were passed out.

“Around 2015, I started drugging my colleagues to sexually assault them,” Kobashi told police in admitting to multiple allegations, including quasi-coerced intercourse.

He added, “I couldn’t control my feelings. So I targeted them.”

Police have also accused Kobashi of raping a female patient who suffers from dementia in June 2018.

“I thought the patient with dementia wouldn’t remember [the attack],” Kobashi told police.

Arrested in February

Kobashi lives in Higashiosaka City. Police first arrested him in February. In that case, he allegedly drugged a fourth female colleague last August.

An examination of his smartphone revealed videos and photographs showing him molesting multiple passed-out women.

The fourth woman told police that she had the same experience on four other occasions while working shifts with Kobashi since September 2018.

At least 10 other women, possibly including the first three mentioned, have also lodged complaints with police about similar incidents.