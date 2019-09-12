Ex-MUFG Bank employee in custody for alleged rape of woman accused in 2 more cases

TOKYO (TR) – A former employee of MUFG Bank Ltd. in custody over the alleged drugging and rape of a woman last year has been accused in two other cases, police said on Thursday, reports Kyodo News (Sept. 12).

On the night of March 5, Ryosuke Chiaki, 28, allegedly mixed a sleeping powder into a drink consumed by a woman, aged in her 20s. He then took her to a hotel where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her early the following morning while she was passed out.

Chiaki is also alleged to have committed the same crime with another woman, also in her 20s, on the night of March 14 and the following morning.

Chiaki, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by the Tsukiji Police Station.

The suspect got to know both women through a konkatsu, or marriage seeking, smartphone dating application, police said.

In July, police first arrested Chiaki over a similar incident involving a third woman, aged in her 30s, in the capital last December.

The day after that incident, the woman consulted with police. The results of an analysis of her urine provided a positive result for a sleeping powder, police said previously.

During the investigation, police seized a personal computer belonging to the suspect that contained dozens of photographs of women and their identification information.

After his first arrest, the bank dismissed Chiaki, who worked as a clerk.