Ex-MUFG Bank employee accused of drugging, raping woman met online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a former employee of MUFG Bank Ltd. for allegedly drugging and raping a woman last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 11).

On the night of December 16, Ryosuke Chiaki, 28, allegedly laced a drink consumed by the woman, aged in her 30s, with a sleeping powder during a meal at an izakaya restaurant in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward.

The suspect is then alleged to have brought her to his residence at the time, located in Sumida Ward, and sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Chiaki, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Tsukiji Police Station.

According to police, the suspect got to know the victim through a matchmaking application. The meeting in December was their first.

The day after the incident, the woman consulted with police. The results of an analysis of her urine provided a positive result for the sleeping powder, police said.

On Thursday, the bank dismissed Chiaki, who worked as a clerk. “The arrest of a former employee is truly regrettable,” a representative of the bank was quoted. “We would like to apologize to the victim.”