Ex-MMA fighter used hold in robbery of man in Toshima parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – A former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on Wednesday was accused of using a hold on a man during a robbery in Toshima Ward last year, police said, reports TBS News (Jan. 31).

In August, Kirihito Kodama, 33, currently a temporary worker, allegedly came up behind the man, 27, as he used his smartphone in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward. He then grabbed the victim around the neck, causing to pass out.

The suspect then stole his wallet containing 28,000 yen and the smartphone before fleeing. The victim suffered injuries required two weeks to heal, police said.

“I did it to relieve stress and as a means of testing my skills,” Kodama was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the victim at the time. Just before the incident, he left his gym and began cruising around JR Ikebukuro Station by bicycle. He surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

In attacking the victim, Kodama applied what is known as the Rear Naked Choke. The hold impedes the flow of blood from the heart to the brain, causing the victim to faint.

Until about one year ago, Kodama was an active MMA fighter.