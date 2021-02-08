Ex-Mizuho employee stole ¥50 million ‘due to stress’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee of Mizuho Bank over the alleged theft of more than 50 million yen, reports NHK (Feb. 7).

On dozens of occasions between December 2017 and April 2019, Haruyo Ichinoseki, 40, allegedly stole a total of around 52 million yen in cash from the Hiroo Branch in Minato Ward.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of theft on Sunday, Ichinoseki admitted to the allegations. “Due to accumulated stress, I used the money on overseas trips and clothes,” the suspect was quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

According to police, Ichinoseki, who lives in Setagaya Ward, was in charge of loan agreements. In carrying out the ruse, she collected funds earmarked for fabricated loan agreements.

The matter emerged after an internal audit was conducted. The bank dismissed Ichinoseki in October 2019. A complain was lodged with police two months later.

